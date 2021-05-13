Ex-Man City and Barca star Yaya Toure interested in coaching in South Africa

Mgosi squad

A source has revealed that South Africa is Toure's favoured place to begin his career on the touchline because of the competitiveness of the league.

Former Manchester City and FC Barcelona midfielder, Yaya Toure is said to be interested in starting his coaching career in South Africa when he gets his badges.

ALSO READ: AmaZulu could still lose Benni at the end of the season

A source has revealed that South Africa is Toure’s favoured place to begin his career on the touchline because of the competitiveness of the league and how local teams are starting to show their mettle in continental football.

“He is currently doing courses and he knows it will not be easy to crack it in Europe before he has had some experience and he sees South Africa as the ideal country to sharpen his skills and will be open should any team need him,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, AmaZulu FC may have been successful in warding off Safa’s interest in their coach Benni McCarthy but they may still lose him, if what Phakaaathi sources say is anything to go by.

It has been brought into our attention that a European club has been monitoring McCarthy’s progress at Usuthu and are planning to make a move for him next season.

“I don’t know the name of the team but I’ve heard they are very interested and may have already spoken to his manager about it. They will allow him to finish the season at AmaZulu before they make an official move,” said the source.