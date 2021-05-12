Kaizer Chiefs set to table offer for SuperSport United midfielder

Mgosi squad

Amakhosi are understood to be keen on the Matsatsantsa A Pitori talisman as they look ahead to the new season where they would want to have the 23-year-old in their ranks.

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to make an official offer to SuperSportUnited regarding the services of Sipho Mbule.

However, SuperSport have previously said they are not keen to sell Mbule to any local team in the country as they believe he has the potential to play abroad.

Amakhosi will be expected to be at loggerheads with Mamelodi Sundowns as they are rumoured to be interested in the services of the attacking midfielder.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Gavin Hunt’s tenure at Chiefs has been a tremulous with results not going the way they’d have been expected.

This has resulted in some tensions within the club, Phakaaathi has learnt.

A source says there are a number of issues that the club and Hunt are not seeing eye-to-eye on regarding the rebuilding of the team and the players to be brought in or released.

“You must remember that Hunt is used to do things his own way like he has been in the past 10 or so years at SuperSport (United) and (Bidvest) Wits. Now at Chiefs he has a big team making decisions on matters like who is signed and all of that. It’s not easy,” said the source.