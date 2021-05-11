Orlando Pirates already seeking Zinnbauer replacement

Mgosi Squad

Amrouche is currently the head coach of the Botswana national team.

Orlando Pirates have already started looking at possible candidates should they fire current coach, Josef Zinnbauer after yet another tepid season.

In his second season, a lot was expected from Zinnbauer, especially in the league but Pirates, though they did win the MTN*, are technically out of the race for DStv Premiership and could also lose out on a place in continental competition next season.

This has not sat well with the club’s management, according to Phakaaathi sources. This is why they are already looking at other options and asking about their availability.

One of the coaches who have been approached is Adel Amrouche of Algeria who is currently with the Botswana national team. A source who is close to Amrouche had claimed that he has been asked about his availability.

“He is excited about it. He’s always wanted to coach in South Africa. He is following the local game and knows most of the players here and if an offer is made, I don’t think he’d not accept it,” said a source. Phakaaathi however understands that he is not the only option Pirates are looking at.

Amrouche was also approached for the Kaizer Chiefs job, but was dropped when Gavin Hunt became available.