Gavin Hunt rumoured to be considering his options at Kaizer Chiefs

Mgosi squad

A source says there are a number of issues that the club and Hunt are not seeing eye-to-eye on regarding the rebuilding of the team and the players to be brought in or released.

Gavin Hunt’s tenure at Kaizer Chiefs has been a tremulous with results not going the way they’d have been expected.

ALSO READ: Gavin Hunt not getting his way with signing of players at Kaizer Chiefs?

This has resulted in some tensions within the club, Phakaaathi has learnt.

A source says there are a number of issues that the club and Hunt are not seeing eye-to-eye on regarding the rebuilding of the team and the players to be brought in or released.

“You must remember that Hunt is used to do things his own way like he has been in the past 10 or so years at SuperSport (United) and (Bidvest) Wits. Now at Chiefs he has a big team making decisions on matters like who is signed and all of that. It’s not easy.

“They have some disagreements and in some they find common ground, but in some they can’t and it’s making things very difficult. I wouldn’t be surprised if they decided to go separate ways at the end of the season,” said the source.

The source also revealed that Stellenbosch FC, who had reportedly also been interested in Hunt before he joined Chiefs, are watching the situation in anticipation.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chiefs management have put their foot down and refused some of the signings coach Gavin Hunt has recommended, Phakaaathi has heard.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung not too keen on Gamildien?

Amakhosi have been having meetings in recent weeks as preparations for the new season where they will be allowed to bring in new players are now in full swing.

It is understood that Hunt had given management a list of players he wants but the club are not too sure about some.