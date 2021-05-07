Troublesome Masibusane Zongo chased out at Chiefs

Mgosi squad

This comes after he breached the struggling GladAfrica Championship side’s code of conduct again by absconding training.

Masibusane Zongo has been chased out of Bizana Pondo Chiefs where he was given another chance to resuscitate his career.

“We went out in a Sunday evening and only came back in the early hours of the morning on Monday. When his teammates tried to wake him up to go to training, he refused and asked them to tell the coach he had gone to a gym.

“The coach however found out the truth somehow, and told him to go back home and think hard about what he wants to do with his life. But he couldn’t go because he didn’t even have transport money. The coach was going to try and hide it from management by saying he had a groin problem and was sent home to recuperate.

“The latest I heard was that he had been chased out of the club house because he was not supposed to be there and is a bad influence on other players,” said a source.

Zongo had been forgiven after doing the same thing a few weeks ago. That time, he had caused a radius when he came back as he jumped over a fence and aroused neighbours’ dogs.