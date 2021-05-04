Mamelodi Sundowns set to release Tiyani Mabunda

Mgosi squad

Mabunda has lost his position in the club this season with the current coaching team preferring Rivaldo Coetzee, Andile Jali and Mothobi Mvala for the central midfield role.

Tiyani Mabunda has been told he will not be retained at Mamelodi Sundowns for next season, Phakaaathi sources have alleged.

Even captain Hlompho Kekana has hardly featured this season as the team takes a new direction under the guidance of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela.

Now a source has revealed that Mabunda’s time at Chloorkop may have come to an end.

There are reports that the club wanted to loan him out at the beginning of the season but there were no takers.

“I’ve heard he has already been alerted that he is not in any plans for the future so he may as well start looking elsewhere. It was a hard decision with having been so critical for the team in the past but his circle has ended and new circle is starting which he isn’t a part of,” said the source.

The 33-year-old shouldn’t however lack suitors should he be available as a free agent as his abilities and talent are undoubted, but an issue could arise with his salary demands.

Meanwhile, Pitso Mosimane is said to have instructed management at Al Ahly to start talks with Sundowns over a possible transfer on Peter Shalulile to the the Egyptian giants.

Last month, Phakaaathi reported that Al Ahly had shown interest in the Namibian striker.

Now a source has claimed that Shalulile, who has been a revelation for Masandawana this season with 10 league goals in his first season, is top of the list of players Mosimane wants.