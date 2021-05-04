Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa could miss the rest of the season

Mgosi squad

With the way things are going, it’s possible that the striker will miss the rest of the season with only six league games remaining and the knockout stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Zakhele Lepasa is facing the possibility of missing out the rest of the season as he tries to work his way back into full fitness having suffered a knee injury last year in December.

ALSO READ: ‘New’ Orlando Pirates keeper could debut against former side this week

A source at the Buccaneers says the striker has been recovering well and going through rehabilitation, but he is not 100 percent ready to get back into action with match fitness being a major issue for the South African Under-23 international.

With the way things are going, it’s possible that Lepasa will miss the rest of the season with only six league games remaining and the knockout stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

“It was really a bad injury for him and it came at wrong time because he was already establishing himself in the team. But, he has been working very hard to get back and has been going through rehabilitation. But it doesn’t look like he is going to play any part in the team anymore this season.

“Another thing is that the medical team doesn’t want to rush him, because if they do, he might sprain the ankle again and that means he will be out for much longer. But knowing him, he is going to do everything to make sure that he gets back to full recovery. Because he also wants to see himself in the Under-23 Olympic squad,” said the source.