DStv Premiership sides show interest in Sekhukhune striker Nxumalo

The 30-year-old striker is said to have aroused the interest of a few DStv Premiership sides with his impressive displays for Sekhukhune in the GladAfrica Championship.

Prince Nxumalo could be back in top flight football next season, regardless of whether or not Sekhukhune United get promoted.

A source told Phakaaathi that one of the clubs whose eye brows Nxumalo has raised is based in KwaZulu-Natal, but he could not reveal which one it was.

“The owner of the club in KZN recently asked about his health complications that he had while he was at Ajax (Cape Town) and sounded interested when he heard he had since fully recovered from the fits that he suffered from,” said the source who said he couldn’t give the name of the club as yet.

Nxumalo did not have a good start with Babina Noko but has since carved a place for himself in the team in the latter stages of the season and has six goals under his belt.

Meanwhile, as reported, former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger Thabo Qalinge is playing to secure his future with AmaZulu FC, a source close to the player has revealed.

Qalinge was handed a short-term contract by Usuthu last month after spending months without a team.

The winger has fitted in like a glove at the Durban-based outfit and scored a goal in his first game for the team which secured AmaZulu a win against Stellenbosch FC.

Qalinge has been receiving some game time in coach Benni McCarthy’s team and is said to have even impressed the management of the team.