Sundowns now eyeing young Celtic defender

Mgosi Squad

“I believe Sundowns have made an enticing offer and Tshabalala is seriously considering it," said the source who informed Phakaaathi Sundowns was targetting the Siwelele player.

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to have set their sights on highly rated and industrious Bloemfontein Celtic defender, Sifiso Ngobeni, Phakaaathi has learned.

Ngobeni has been one of the solid performers for Phunya Sele-Sele since his promotion to the senior team last season, and has reportedly attracted the interest of other clubs.

ALSO READ: Hunt calls for Zuma to improve his work rate at Kaizer Chiefs

But Phakaaathi understands that Sundowns are favourites to lend the 24-year-old with Celtic boss, Max Tshabalala said to be keen on negotiating with Masandawana.

“I believe Sundowns have made an enticing offer and Tshabalala is seriously considering it. It could give him a financial boost he has been hoping for so he can finally settle all pending dues to his

players.

“So, unless another team hijack the deal by making a bigger offer, it is as good as done,” insisted the source.