Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung not too keen on Gamildien?

A source has claimed that Motaung senior was against the move for Gamildien which is reportedly close to being finalised.

Kaizer Chiefs chairman , Kaizer Motaung, is said to have been unconvinced about bringing Ruzaigh Gamildien to Naturena next season, but had to cease with others insisting he was a good acquisition.

Gamildien is expected to join Amakhosi alongside his Swallows FC teammates, Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo in July.

“I believe the deal is done now, but bra Kaizer was not convinced he is the right kind of player for Amakhosi. But he decided to trust the decision of the technical team and allow it. So Gamildien has his work cut out for him at Naturena if you know what I mean,” said the source.

Gamildien has been the Dube Birds’ main source of goals this season with 11 strikes to his name so far. But he hasn’t been on the score sheet recently having also been out for two games with a suspension.

It is however worth mentioning that five of the 11 goals he has scored were penalty conversions, and he was only converted to a striker by Brandon Truter at Swallows having played as a midfielder previously.