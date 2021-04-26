Unhappy Makusu Mundele set to leave Orlando Pirates

Mgosi squad

An insider at Orlando Pirates has revealed that striker Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele is not interested in extending his contract with the club and wants to go back to his parent club AS Vita in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the end of this campaign.

Mundele is said to have made a decision not to stay in South Africa due to lack of game time, with the striker having only made eight appearances for the Soweto giants since his loan spell began last year.

Mundele’s contract comes to an end at the end of the season and he has told people close to him that he wants to leave the country.

It is said that the striker had high hopes of doing well for Pirates and believed that he was going to help the team do well in the Caf Confederation Cup. But he has rather spent much of his time out of match-day squads or on the bench.

“With the way things are looking at the moment, he has made up his mind. He wants to go back to his club. He was promised that he is going to get game time as soon as he understands how the team wants him to play. But he believes that he has done that and feels that they don’t really need him.

“He came into the team highly recommended and was promised that this is where he is going to flourish. Right now he doesn’t think that is going to happen anytime soon. The guys at the club at the team have told him that he has to wait for his time and things will work out, but the season is about to end. There is no way that he will agree to stay at the club should they (Pirates) consider extending his stay, but again, that’s unless they convince him otherwise,” said the source.