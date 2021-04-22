AmaZulu ready to send naughty Mahlambi back to Sundowns

Mahlambi’s off-the-field antics saw him plummeting down the pecking order at Downs to the point that his coaches have given up on him, essentially telling him to shape in or ship out.

AmaZulu attacker Phakamani Mahlambi could find himself out in the cold as he is out of favour under Benni McCarthy’s high-flying Usuthu side.

The 23-year-old is expected to return to his parent club, Mamelodi Sundowns, where he is allegedly not wanted either.

Mahlambi’s off-the-field antics saw him plummeting down the pecking order at Downs to the point that his coaches have given up on him, essentially telling him to shape in or ship out.

“He will go back to Sundowns when his loan deal expires but there is no way they will offer him a new deal under the

current circumstances. He is most likely to never play for Sundowns again,” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Sundowns are set to beat Kaizer Chiefs to the signature of SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule, Phakaaathi has learnt.

As reported by the Mgosi squad earlier, Chiefs have set their sights on Mbule as they look to build a formidable side for next season following the end of their transfer ban.

However, according to a source, the Brazilians want to outbid Amakhosi’s offer and sign the 23-year-old midfielder at the end of the season.