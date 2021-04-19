Parker’s Kaizer Chiefs deal in fresh doubt

Mgosi Squad

The Amakhosi veteran is believed to want a longer deal than Chiefs are prepared to give him.

The negotiations for a contract extension between Bernard Parker and Kaizer Chiefs have hit a snag, according to a Phakaaathi source.

Parker’s current deal is set to end in June and the club has started talking to his representative about extending it, at the behest of coach Gavin Hunt, who is said to have insisted that the club keep the 35-year-old.

“I am not sure what the problem is, but I think it has to do with the length of the deal. What I heard is that Parker wants two years, and an option for a further year, but the club are cautious and want to add one year, with an option for another. That’s where the problem may be in terms of why nothing has happened yet,” he said.

Parker is one of the long serving players at Naturena, having joined in 2012, and was previously believed to be on the initial list of players that the club’s management were considering offloading at the end of the current campaign.

He has done well of late for Chiefs this season, including scoring the winner in a 1-0 Caf Champions League victory at home to Wydad Casablanca.

“I would love to finish my career at this club, the club is my family,” said Parker in a recent interview with SAfm.

“I’d love to stay here but my manager is handling things in terms of the negotiations. I see myself with Kaizer Chiefs forever.”