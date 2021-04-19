Players looking to leave cash strapped Celtic

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that some of Bloemfontein Celtic players are considering jumping ship, in the wake of fresh concerns of unpaid salaries as the club’s financial woes continue. Celtic have allegedly failed to pay some players and the club could face a mass walkout if they don’t get their checks and balances in order.

Celtic management has had to deal with players striking over unpaid salaries in the past. The latest decision by players is serious of incidents of boycotting training sessions and stay-aways from the club’s playing personnel.

“This has been an ongoing issue for years now. If the bosses cannot afford to run the club anymore they must just sell it. There are people who are willing to buy Celtic but Max Tshabalala is stubborn about it. The players are fed up and soon they will down tools and eventually walk away,” said a source.

Celtic’s financial troubles have been well-documented, with the club previously also struggling to pay their players, and constant talk the Max Tshabalala has been looking to sell the club. Tshabalala, however, was reported back in late 2018 to have a R43 million tax bill that was standing in the way of his bid to sell Celtic.