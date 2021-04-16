Keagan Buchanan set for shock Kaizer Chiefs return?

Mgosi squad

A source has suggested that Buchanan has refused a few offers as he awaits his manager who is speaking to Chiefs about a possible return.

Former Maritzburg United midfielder, Keagan Buchanan may go back to his former side, Kaizer Chiefs next season after parting ways with the Pietermaritzburg based side earlier this year.

Buchanan left the Team of Choice four months before the end of his contract after some disagreements over a renewal where it is believed they couldn’t agree on terms and fees.

He left Amakhosi after an unsuccessful stint that lasted two years.

“He was a little inexperienced at the time and the three years he has spent at Maritzburg have taught him a lot. He feels like he is ready again for a big team move, and is hoping to go back to Naturena as he feels he has unfinished business over there,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Sundowns are set to beat Chiefs to the signature of SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule, Phakaaathi has learnt.

As reported by the Mgosi squad earlier, Chiefs have set their sights on Mbule as they look to build a formidable side for next season following the end of their transfer ban.

However, according to a source, the Brazilians want to outbid Amakhosi’s offer and sign the 23-year-old midfielder at the end of the season.