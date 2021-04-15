Suspended Leopards player wants out of the club

Nkosinathi Ononogbu, Lifa Hlongwane and Tebogo Makobela were suspended by Leopards until the end of the season for breaking the club's Covid restrictions.

One of the three players suspended by Black Leopards for participating in an Easter tournament organised by Thabiso Semenya has asked to be released by the club, a source has told Phakaaathi.

Nkosinathi Ononogbu, Lifa Hlongwane and Tebogo Makobela were suspended by Leopards until the end of the season for their misdemeanour.

However one of them is said to have asked that the club just release him so he can have an early start in trying to find an club for next season.

A source claimed he has been seeking advice from the South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu) on how to go about in securing his early release.

“They just feel that the club is stringing them along so it can put a big price tag on them if teams come for them at the end of the season. The club is hanging by a thread and relegation has become a serious probability and now they know they will have to release or sell half of their squad to make some money and also cut on expenses should they be relegated.

“This one player was already rumoured to have suitors and now he wants to open the window for them by becoming a free agent,” said the source.