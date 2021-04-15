Sundowns look set to hijack Mbule’s move to Chiefs

Mgosi squad

As reported by the Mgosi squad earlier, Chiefs have set their sights on Mbule as they look to build a formidable side for next season following the end of their transfer ban.

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to beat Kaizer Chiefs to the signature of SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to beat Kaizer Chiefs to the signature of SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule, Phakaaathi has learnt.

ALSO READ: ‘Hands off Sipho Mbule’, SuperSport United tell Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by the Mgosi squad earlier, Chiefs have set their sights on Mbule as they look to build a formidable side for next season following the end of their transfer ban.

However, according to a source, the Brazilians want to outbid Amakhosi’s offer and sign the 23-year-old midfielder at the end of the season.

“Sundowns have an ageing central midfield, with the likes of Tiyani Mabunda, Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana all over thirty years of age. Even George (Maluleka) who was signed last season from Chiefs is also over 30, so they want to revamp that position.” the source said.

As reported earlier, SuperSport have sent a warning to Chiefs suggesting that they are not keen to let go of Mbule.

If Chiefs do persist, they will be slapped with a hefty price tag, revealed a source.

“We will do what we did to Sundowns when they first wanted Aubrey Modiba. If they are serious, they will need to put serious money on the table because we developed Sipho from scratch and we are building a team around him, so letting him go will disrupt the structure of the club. We will need to make the sale worthwhile – that’s if we do agree to sell him,” said a source within SuperSport’s camp.

But now with Sundowns also keen to sign Mbule, the midfielder could become the most expensive player in the Premier Soccer League history.