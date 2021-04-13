Lucky Mohomi facing uncertain future at SuperSport United

Mgosi squad

Mohomi's contract expires at the end of the season but the club are caught between letting him go or giving him another chance.

SuperSport United are understood to be unsure when it comes to the future of Lucky Mohomi.

Mohomi joined SuperSport from Mamelodi Sundowns in a deal that saw Aubrey Modiba going the other way.

“The player is in the dark,” said the source, who revealed that Mohomi’s representatives are now looking elsewhere should SuperSport decide not to exercise the extension of his deal.

“Teams like Swallows FC have shown an interest before and there are some teams based in Limpopo who also raised their hands before, so we will engage those teams if need be,” added the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, things have not been going Kaitano Tembo’s way lately as the SuperSport mentor is struggling to strike the winning formula and had to watch his team lose yet another match this past weekend at the hands of Cape Town City.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s winless run is at seven games now in the DStv Premiership and they have slipped down the log to sixth place, going into their last eight games. Tembo appears to have spotted his shortcomings and he will have about 11 days to right his wrongs before the next assignment at home to high-flying Golden Arrows.