Swallows prepare for life without Chiefs, Sundowns target

Mgosi squad

Ngcobo has long been linked with a move to Amakhosi, but Sundowns are said to have also developed an interest and could hijack the deal with a big money offer that the Dube Birds may not be able to resist.

Swallows FC have already started preparing for their star defender Njabulo Ngcobo’s exit, as they are unlikely to fend off Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, who are interested in his services.

Swallows FC have already started preparing for their star defender Njabulo Ngcobo’s exit, as they are unlikely to fend off Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, who are interested in his services.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs show interest in Maritzburg United duo

Ngcobo has long been linked with a move to Amakhosi, but Sundowns are said to have also developed an interest and could hijack the deal with a big money offer that the Dube Birds may not be able to resist.

Phakaaathi has now learned that Swallows have started scouting for a possible replacement and the name of Veluyeke Zulu is among those they are considering.

Zulu is currently with GladAfrica Championship leaders, Richards Bay FC, where he has been solid at the back.

He has previously played for Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows in the top-flight.

“Zulu will be in the top-flight next season, one way or another,” said a source. “We have heard that Swallows want him but they might meet some resistance from Bay, especially if they manage to win promotion. But he is one of the players Swallows are looking at with the probability of losing Ngcobo getting bigger every day,” the source added.