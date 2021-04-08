Ex-Chiefs star holding out for overseas move as Royal AM show interest

Mgosi squad

Phakaaathi has learnt that his management are not in a hurry to get him a team locally though, as they want to get him clean first, and are also trying to see if they can't find him an overseas move.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase could find himself a new home at KwaZulu-Natal based GladAfrica Championship side Royal AM, who are said to have shown an interest.

“He’s been drinking a lot lately and his people are worried about that. They would want an overseas move for him as a preference because it will give him a culture shock and he won’t be in a comfort zone. If he goes to Royal AM, he will be ok in an environment that still doesn’t challenge him and he might not change the behaviour that saw him chased out of Chiefs,” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Phakaaathi has been reliably tipped off that Ntshangase could re-unite with DStv Premiership strugglers Black Leopards, as he is working around the clock to find himself a team after he was discarded by Amakhosi.

“Stash”, as he is affectionately known, spent some time at Leopards and was a fan favourite and it was where he established himself as a potent playmaker.

“Stash was a golden boy at Leopards, everyone loved him. He had a special relationship with the big boss (chairman David Thidiela) and he was the club captain. They know what he can do and they are at a point where the team can use whatever and whoever can help them fight relegation,” said a source.

