Mpontshane on his way out at Orlando Pirates

Mpontshane's current deal will reach its expiry date this coming June and Phakaaathi has been led to believe that the club are not keen on extending his deal.

The curtains are set to close on Siyabonga Mpontshane’s career at Orlando Pirates, as he has been with the Sea Robbers since 2015.

The 34-year-old has only played one league game this season as Richard Ofori and Wayne Sandilands have been the preferred choices in goal.

“It’s always great to have an experienced goalkeeper as a third choice because you only need him when it is an emergency. But we have Sandilands, another experienced campaigner, so we might have to promote a goalkeeper from the development to sign another goalkeeper or fill Mpontshane’s void,” said a source at Pirates.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Siyabonga Mbatha is set to leave AmaZulu at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract with Pirates.

According to a source, Mbatha has agreed to a five-year deal with the Buccaneers – three years plus an option to extend for a further two years.

Mbatha has not been a regular at Usuthu since returning from injury, only to find Veli Mothwa had made the No 1 jersey his own. But sources have claimed that he is actually not bothered because he is set to join Bucs at the beginning of next season.

