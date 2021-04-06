AmaZulu goalie Mbatha signs long-term contract with Pirates

Mgosi squad

Siyabonga Mbatha is set to leave AmaZulu at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract with Orlando Pirates, Phakaaathi has learnt.

According to a source, Mbatha has agreed to a five-year deal with the Buccaneers – three years plus an option to extend for a further two years.

Mbatha has not been a regular at Usuthu since returning from injury, only to find Veli Mothwa had made the No 1 jersey his own. But sources have claimed that he is actually not bothered because he is set to join Bucs at the beginning of next season.

“You’d expect him to be sad that he’s not making the team, but he is actually quite cool. He is happy for Veli and supports him. He knows his time at the club is over now and is looking to challenge himself at another club,” said a source.

Phakaaathi has heard that Thembinkosi Lorch has submitted a transfer request at Orlando Pirates and is headed for Belgium.

A source has revealed that Lorch has an offer from a club whose identity has not been established as yet and he is really keen on it.

“He humbly went to the club to ask that they release him. Obviously his suitors will have to fork out big bucks for him as he is one of the prized assets in that Pirates team.

“The deal looks promising because he has even spoken to the chairman (Irvin Khoza) and he was not against the idea, but he will have to be satisfied with the offer first,” said the source.

