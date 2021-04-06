Kaizer Chiefs show interest in Maritzburg United duo

Mgosi squad

Phakaaathi has been told that the duo have been added to the list of players wanted by Gavin Hunt at Chiefs as he rebuilds the team at Naturena.

Maritzburg United’s duo of Bandile Shandu and Mxolisi Kunene could find a new home at Naturena next season, with Kaizer Chiefs said to be salivating over them.

“They have been identified as some of the possible players they could bring on board. Their versatility is one factor that makes them perfect candidates. Kunene is the right fit for the left side of the Amakhosi defence, where they are likely to only be left with Happy Mashiane when the others are released at the end of the season,” said the source.

“Kunene can play as left-back and as an attacking winger as well. It is the same with Shandu who plays as a right back and is good going forward as well. “There is talk that Chiefs will even offer some players to sweeten the deal,” added the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chiefs could lose another prominent player with Erick Mathoho said to have received a juicy offer from an overseas club.

The unnamed club is said to be really interested in the 31-year-old and are set to start negotiations with Amakhosi for the player’s services as his current deal in Naturena ends in June 2023.

And with the club set for a refresh anyway, it shouldn’t be too hard for them to release the defender as that would give them a cash injection to bring in new and younger players.

Amakhosi are already linked with Buhle Mkhwanazi and Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows FC while Veluyeke Zulu of Richards Bay has also been considered according to a Phakaaathi source.

