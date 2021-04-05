Maritzburg United keen to keep on-loan Orlando Pirates winger

Mgosi squad

It is also said that the winger is willing to stay at the Team of Choice, where he has enjoyed plenty of football, but again, he feels that he could also achieve big at Pirates.

For the second year in a row, Maritzburg United are keen to keep winger Tebogo Tlolane at the club on a permanent deal, but that will all depend on whether his parent club Orlando Pirates are willing to let go of the 26-year old.

Tlolane, who is a former Jomo Cosmos player, was signed by the Buccaneers in 2019 before being sent out on loan for the first time to Maritzburg the following year.

“You know this issue of Tlolane is very big. Maritzburg have shown interest in how they want to keep him at the club on a permanent deal. But Pirates aren’t willing to let go because they know he is a gem. Maybe this time around things will be different because Pirates have a big squad and I don’t think they need all these players who are on loan. In saying that, Tlolane also has to agree to staying at the club because somehow he feels that he could

achieve more at Pirates. It’s just that he is playing and enjoying his football at Maritzburg,” said a source.

