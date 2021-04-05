Ex-Chiefs star joins Tshakhuma on short term deal

The Mgosi squad have it on good authority that former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger George Lebese has signed a short term contract with DStv Premiership side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Lebese had been based in the US, where he played for Colorado Spring Switchbacks. The winger left the club this year in March, after he was unable to return to the US because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These short term contracts are becoming a new thing nowadays. But yes, he has been with the club for a while now and they thought he would come in very handy. He is an experienced player and we all know what he has done in the past.

“George just wants to play football and here at TTM he will enjoy his football. I’m not really sure why the club hasn’t unveiled him because to my knowledge all the papers are in order. Maybe it’s a matter of registering with the league that’s taking time, otherwise everything is sorted,” a source told the Mgosi squad.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, former Chiefs defender, Lorenzo Gordinho could be back in the country earlier than expected with his Danish side, Viborg FF said to be unwilling to keep him any longer.

Gordinho’s contract with the club ends in June 2022, but he could agree to an early termination as he is also said to be unhappy.

“Nothing’s concrete yet, but he could be back probably at the end of this season or even earlier. He has been putting out his feelers to find out if any team in South Africa could be interested in him.

“There is a possibility that he could end up at a Durban based team which I cannot reveal at the moment because they’ve not indicated if they are interested or not when he was offered to them,” said a source.

