Zongo back to his old tricks, chased away at Chiefs

Just two weeks after he was handed a lifeline at GladAfrica Championship side, Bizana Pondo Chiefs, Masibusane Zongo is said to be back to his bad boy behaviour.

Zongo was signed by the struggling Eastern Cape side recently and is yet to play an official game but he is already in trouble with the club. A source has claimed that Zongo came to training reeking of alcohol recently and was thus chased away from training by coach Clinton Larsen this week.

“He had been out drinking in KwaMashu until the late hours on Monday and caused such a ruckus when he went back to the clubhouse, jumping over a gate and getting neighbours dogs agitated. The dogs were barking madly and the neighbours didn’t like what they were seeing but he was cursing the dogs in isiXhosa,” said the source.

Zongo has been chased away from so many clubs in his career and all for the same reasons of failing to behave properly or conduct himself as a professional player.

It is unclear at the moment what the club will decide after the recent episode but Larsen was really unimpressed with his conduct.

