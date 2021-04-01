Mgosi 1.4.2021 04:13 pm

Zongo back to his old tricks, chased away at Chiefs

Mgosi Squad
Zongo back to his old tricks, chased away at Chiefs

Masibusane Zongo, seen here playing for Platinum Stars in 2016, is in trouble again. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix.

Zongo was signed by the struggling Eastern Cape side recently and is yet to play an official game but he is already in trouble with the club.

Just two weeks after he was handed a lifeline at GladAfrica Championship side, Bizana Pondo Chiefs, Masibusane Zongo is said to be back to his bad boy behaviour.

ALSO READ: Chiefs and Pirates fans score big after years of sacrifice

Zongo was signed by the struggling Eastern Cape side recently and is yet to play an official game but he is already in trouble with the club. A source has claimed that Zongo came to training reeking of alcohol recently and was thus chased away from training by coach Clinton Larsen this week.

“He had been out drinking in KwaMashu until the late hours on Monday and caused such a ruckus when he went back to the clubhouse, jumping over a gate and getting neighbours dogs agitated. The dogs were barking madly and the neighbours didn’t like what they were seeing but he was cursing the dogs in isiXhosa,” said the source.

Zongo has been chased away from so many clubs in his career and all for the same reasons of failing to behave properly or conduct himself as a professional player.

It is unclear at the moment what the club will decide after the recent episode but Larsen was really unimpressed with his conduct.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kekana: ‘We have a mandate to carry out’ 1.4.2021
Five reasons you would be mad to take the Bafana Bafana job 1.4.2021
SOCCER 10: Chase for La Liga places gathers momentum 1.4.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lifestyle April fool! The best pranks from today

Food and Drink 6 brunch spots to try this long weekend

News Dudu Gumede: much more than a colleague

Africa All SA citizens in Mozambique successfully evacuated

Premium SAA pilots’ unusual demand: ‘Retrench us’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition