Kaizer Chiefs star defender linked with overseas move

The unnamed club is said to be really interested in the 31-year-old and are set to start negotiations with Amakhosi for the player’s services.

Kaizer Chiefs could lose another prominent player with Erick Mathoho said to have received a juicy offer from an overseas club.

as his current deal in Naturena ends in June 2023.

And with the club set for a refresh anyway, it shouldn’t be too hard for them to release the defender as that would give them a cash injection to bring in new and younger players.

Amakhosi are already linked with Buhle Mkhwanazi and Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows FC while Veluyeke Zulu of Richards Bay has also been considered according to a Phakaaathi source.

“It is a big offer that has been made for Mathoho and I believe Chiefs are seriously considering it. But they will have to also consult the player to find out if he is interested.

“Mathoho is very close to his family and might not be too keen on being away from them for lengthy periods,” said the source.

Chiefs are already set to lose Itumeleng Khune who has an offer from an unnamed club on Dubai, while the likes of Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker may be also be released when their deals come to an end in June.

