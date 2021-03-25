Orlando Pirates set to sign Baroka goalkeeper

Mgosi squad

The Buccaneers are said to have already started talks with Bakgaga over Masuluke and could even offer Collins Makgaka to sweeten the deal.

Orlando Pirates are set to sign Oscarine Masuluke of Baroka FC at the end of the season, a Phakaaathi source has claimed.

“They want Masuluke because they will be revamping the goalkeeping department with (Siyabonga) Mpontshane likely to be released. They want someone who can give (Richard) Ofori serious competition and Masuluke has been identified as the right fit.

“They were offered other goalkeepers from outside the country but they are looking for a local boy. The deal could be sealed very soon,” said the source.

The 27-year-old keeper shot to prominence in 2016 following a wonder overhead kick goal he scored in the dying minutes against Pirates in a league game. The goal was a finalist in the Fifa Puskas Award.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Thembinkosi Lorch is said to have submitted a transfer request at Pirates and is headed for Belgium.

A source has revealed that Lorch has an offer from a club whose identity has not been established as yet and he is really keen on it.

“He humbly went to the club to ask that they release him. Obviously his suitors will have to fork out big bucks for him as he is one of the prized assets in that Pirates team.

“The deal looks promising because he has even spoken to the chairman (Irvin Khoza) and he was not against the idea, but he will have to be satisfied with the offer first,” said the source.

