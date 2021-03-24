Kaizer Chiefs management, coach at loggerheads over Parker’s future

Mgosi squad

Parker’s current deal with Amakhosi is set to expire at the end of the season.

Phakaaathi has learnt that Kaizer Chiefs management and coach Gavin Hunt are at loggerheads over Bernard Parker’s future at the club.

According to a source, the management feels that the veteran forward should make way for younger players next season, but Hunt believes Parker still has something to offer the club.

“The management feels that players like Parker and {Willard) Katsande have done well for the club, but the time has arrived for them to make way for young players like Nkosingiphile (Ngcobo) and (Njabulo) Blom,” said the source.

“The management could make a compromise in the end and offer Parker a one-year contract extension. The reason for this is because they don’t want to be viewed as though they don’t support the coach.”

Hunt did not hide his admiration for the former Bafana Bafana striker this past weekend when he singled him out for his “outstanding” performance in the 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

“Outstanding in midfield. Obviously, we didn’t have any midfield players really and we played him there. I’ve been playing him in midfield for the last couple of games and he’s been excellent for us,” said Hunt.

“He was excellent in Angola; unbelievable in the previous game as well, so he’s been very good in midfield and he gave us a real honest performance, so that was good.”

Will Hunt get his wish to keep Parker or is this season the last one for the former Bafana Bafana striker at Chiefs?

