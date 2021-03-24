Discarded Kaizer Chiefs star linked with move to Black Leopards

Mgosi squad

"Stash", as he is affectionately known, spent some time at Leopards and was a fan favourite and it was where he established himself as a potent playmaker.

Phakaaathi has been reliably tipped off that former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase could re-unite with DStv Premiership strugglers Black Leopards, as he is working around the clock to find himself a team after he was discarded by Amakhosi.

“Stash was a golden boy at Leopards, everyone loved him. He had a special relationship with the big boss (chairman David Thidiela) and he was the club captain. They know what he can do and they are at a point where the team can use whatever and whoever can help them fight relegation,” said a source.

Chiefs’ recruitment campaign is on overdrive with Naturena side going big as they want to rebuild the team next season. The team has struggled this season and a number of players are said to have come to the end of their time at the club and will be offloaded in June.

A source has revealed that Kgaugelo Sekgota, who is on loan at Swallows from Portugal’s Vitoria Setubal, is among the names of players Amakhosi are looking to bring in. Phakaaathi reported earlier last year that Amakhosi were interested in the midfielder while he was on loan at Bidvest Wits but they couldn’t sign him because of their transfer ban which ends in June.

