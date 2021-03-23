Kaizer Chiefs chase Swallows winger

Mgosi squad

'He has worked with (Gavin) Hunt before, so it will be a reunion of some sort,' a source told the Mgosi squad.

Kaizer Chiefs’ recruitment campaign is on overdrive with Naturena side going big as they want to rebuild the team next season. The team has struggled this season and a number of players are said to have come to the end of their time at the club and will be offloaded in June.

A source has revealed that Kgaugelo Sekgota, who is on loan at Swallows from Portugal’s Vitoria Setubal, is among the names of players Amakhosi are looking to bring in. Phakaaathi reported earlier last year that Amakhosi were interested in the midfielder while he was on loan at Bidvest Wits but they couldn’t sign him because of their transfer ban which ends in June.

“Sekgota is on of the list of players they are trying to lure to Naturena. He has worked with Hunt before, so it will be a reunion of some sort. The move is highly likely because Swallows do not own him and will have to renegotiate if they want him again

next season,” a source told the Mgosi squad.

The 23 year-old has two goals in 15 league and cup appearances for Swallows this season, and is not a prolific goalscorer, having not found the net at all for Wits last season.

