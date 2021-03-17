Discarded AmaZulu midfielder eyes overseas move

Mgosi squad

Phakaaathi has it on good authority that Mkhize could join former Maritzburg United defender Happy Mashau at Kosovo club Trepca 89.

Former AmaZulu and Jomo Cosmos midfielder Sicelo Mkhize could find himself a new home overseas, after he was recently dumped by AmaZulu.

ALSO READ: AmaZulu set to send bad boy Phakamani Mahlambi back to Sundowns

The 25-year-old Mkhize was brought into the club alongside a host of players ahead of the start of the current season, before Benni McCarthy was roped in as the club’s head coach.

He failed to impress the former Bafana Bafana striker as he never made the matchday squad.

“It was sad to see our client not finding his feet at Usuthu but there was nothing we could do when the club told us they wanted to terminate his deal. With every set-back comes a new opportunity and we are looking to secure a move abroad for him,” said a source within his camp.

Phakaaathi has it on good authority that Mkhize could join former Maritzburg United defender Happy Mashau at Kosovo club Trepca 89.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, sacked Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco is talking to AmaZulu FC about the possibility of joining the club.

Konco was retrenched by Siwelele on Monday following his suspension.

The long serving Celtic boss was on suspension after the club management allegedly blamed him for the Patrick Tignyemb saga that saw the club slapped with a one year transfer ban by Fifa.

Celtic were banned by the football governing body after for allegedly unfairly terminating the contract of the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who had two years left on his deal when he was axed by the club in 2019.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.