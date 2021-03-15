Pirates set to reward Mntambo with new contract

Mgosi squad

Mntambo is one of the players who has risen to the occasion for the Buccaneers as they have found form of late.

Linda Mntambo’s continued progress at Orlando Pirates is set to be rewarded with a new contract for the midfielder.

The former Jomo Cosmos player has been used as a substitute most of the time, but has also managed to start a few games for the club and has been scoring goals.

His contract is said to be expiring at the end of the season and already management is preparing to sit him down.

“Nowadays you have to act fast when it comes to player’s contracts, especially those that are about to end. Mntambo

has been doing well and surely there are other people who are monitoring him and might be interested. What usually happens is that a second party can come with a huge offer that a player can’t decline or it’s difficult to refuse, whereas the club is offering something better, but not on the same scale as the second party. But, I am confident that he will sign an extension,” said an insider at the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Pirates midfielder Austin Muwowo is said to be finding the going tough at the Buccaneers and could soon be offloaded as he is not making the cut at the club.

In about seven months, the Zambian has made just two appearances for Pirates, and this allegedly because head coach Jozef Zinnbauer was not involved in his acquisition and has, as Phakaaathi has been led to believe, opted to shut him out.

