Ntshangase disappointed with Chiefs exit, hopeful of finding new club soon

Mgosi squad

The KwaZulu-Natal born player was expected to take his career to the next level at Amakhosi following his displays at both Black Leopards and Baroka FC, but this did not work out for him and was released last week.

Siphelele Ntshangase might be disappointed with the way things have gone for him at Kaizer Chiefs, but the midfielder feels that he could play his best football elsewhere after a not so productive spell with Amakhosi.

ALSO READ: ‘Hands off Sipho Mbule’, SuperSport United tell Kaizer Chiefs

The KwaZulu-Natal born player was expected to take his career to the next level at Amakhosi following his displays at both Black Leopards and Baroka FC, but this did not work out for him and was released last week.

The 27-year old midfielder, who is famous for his ‘champagne passes’, signed with Chiefs in 2018. But, things didn’t go well for him, with lack of game time being a major set-back for the former Bafana Bafana and South Africa Under-23 international which recently saw his contract get terminated by Chiefs.

“A lot of people know his potential, they have seen it since his days at Leopards even when he played for Bafana Bafana. I don’t think anyone has an answer to what went wrong at Chiefs. He can’t even tell you, but you could see that he feels that he has let a lot of people down.

“There was so much expected from him and he could not deliver. But what I realised about him is that he knows that he can do better and he will wait for the right team to come for him now,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.