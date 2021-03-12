Ex-Pirates defender facing uncertain future in Ukraine

"The problem is that his contract is expiring in June. So, the club hasn’t said anything yet about extending it," said the source.

A source close to former Orlando Pirates development player Tercious Malepe has revealed the defender is facing the possibility of returning to South Africa should his Ukrainian club FK Minaj get relegated at the end of the season.

Malepe’s side are currently second from the bottom of the Ukrainian League with 13 points after 16 games.

The former junior national team captain joined Minaj last October after his loan spell with Chippa United from Pirates ended.

The 24-year old was promoted to Bucs first team back in 2015, but never got to play any first team football for the Buccaneers.

“At the moment things are not going well at his club, his team is suffering in the league because they are facing relegation. And the problem is that his contract is expiring in June. So, the club hasn’t said anything yet about extending it and I think it’s all because they are not sure what the future of the club will be like.

“They are facing relegation and with the way things are going, he is very worried about his future because they haven’t said anything to him about extending his stay. It looks like the only option would be to come back to the country, what I know is that his agent will make a plan for him if he comes back. But he doesn’t want to come back, he wants to keep on playing abroad,” said the source.

