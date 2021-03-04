Orlando Pirates set to offload Muwowo?

Mgosi squad

Orlando Pirates midfielder Austin Muwowo is said to be finding the going tough at the Buccaneers and could soon be offloaded as he is not making the cut at the club.

In about seven months, the Zambian has made just two appearances for Pirates, and this allegedly because head coach Jozef Zinnbauer was not involved in his acquisition and has, as Phakaaathi has been led to believe, opted to shut him out.

“Inasmuch as Pirates have scouts, the coach wants to be involved and consulted in who comes and goes at the club and it was not the case with Muwowo, who was imposed into his team and Zinnbauer is having none of it,” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Teko Modise will not be joining Pirates’ technical team – for now at least.

This comes after Phakaaathi reported few ago that Pirates boss, Irvin Khoza was trying to lure the former midfielder back to the club with a promise of a role in the technical team.

But a source has updated Phakaaathi that Modise declined the offer citing reasons that he has a few things he needs to tick off his bucket list before venturing into coaching.

“They had discussions and Teko said he has a lot of things going on at the moment that would not work if he were to become a coach now. He has valid reasons but the door is not closed and this is football and anything can happen,” said the source.

