Bafana star Keagan Dolly linked with move to Sundowns, Al Ahly

PHakaaathi Reporter

Dolly left the Brazilians in 2017 to join French Ligue 1 side Montpelier.

In what would be a surprise move, Keagan Dolly could return to his former team Mamelodi Sundowns next season, according to Phakaaathi sources.

But he hasn’t enjoyed much game time in recent months and a source has claimed he is now considering coming back home if no other team makes him an offer overseas.

“He hasn’t been playing and his situation doesn’t look like it will change and his deal ends in June. He is worried and wants to return to Bafana Bafana and might come back to Sundowns to ensure that he has a fair chance of getting game time,” said a source.

But another source said should Dolly leave Montpelier, he is more likely to reunite with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly in Egypt.

“His former coach who build him to be the player he is (Mosimane) and the coach who discovered him (Cavin Johnson) are working together at Ahly now, so I think there is a better chance of him going there than coming back to Sundowns,” he said.

