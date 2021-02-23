Chiefs captain Mphahlele attracts overseas interest, Hunt keen to keep him

Phakaaathi Reporter

Hunt has converted “Rama” into a central defender and installed him as captain of the team as he feels he is one of the players who could be the core of his new team.

Gavin Hunt’s wish of building his new team with Ramahlwe Mphahlele next season could perish, with the defender said to have admirers overseas.

While a massive clear out of the old guard at Amakhosi is expected in June, Mphahlele is aid to be among the few who will be kept.

“I’ve heard that there is an overseas club who are interested in him and are watching his situation closely and waiting to pounce should he be available. They could also soon make an offer to Chiefs,” said a source.

The 31-year-old’s deal at Amakhosi is set to expire at the end of the current season and the club are yet to table a new offer for him.

The source claimed he could soon join former Chiefs teammate, Siyanda Xulu in Israel.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are believed to have already started their recruitment drive for next season and may have already roped in former Uthongathi FC goalkeeper, Celi Ndwandwe.

A source has claimed that the 28-year-old Ndwandwe was invited to train with Amakhosi last week and after impressing was called into the office.

