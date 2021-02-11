Chiefs defender attracts interest from Europe

Phakaaathi Reporter

A source has claimed that Frosler’s displays during the Bio-Bubble last season impressed scouts who were watching local football.

Kaizer Chiefs defender, Reeve Frosler is said to have attracted interest in Europe and could be lost to the Naturena side next season.

“I can’t give the names now because his people (manager) are keeping those secret for now until they’ve spoken to Chiefs. They are trying to avoid public debates should the deal be declined by Chiefs,” said the source.

Frosler was brought to Chiefs by the side’s former coach, Ernst Middendorp in June 2019 from Bidvest Wits where he had not played for a while.

Under Gavin Hunt this season, Frosler has showed his versatility as he now plays as winger rather than a defender.

Meanwhile, Willard Katsande’s absence in the Kaizer Chiefs squad in recent games is proof enough that his stay at the Naturena outfit is coming to an end, an insider at Amakhosi has revealed.

Katsande is one of the longest-serving members at the club. The Zimbabwean midfielder, however, has not had

game time under Gavin Hunt and has been struggling to make the matchday squad.

The Zimbabwean international, however, has been included in Amakhosi’s travelling squad to Morocco for the Caf Champions League clash against Wydad Athletic.

