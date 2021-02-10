Is Katsande’s time at Chiefs coming to an end?

Phakaaathi Reporter

The Zimbabwean midfielder has not had game time under Gavin Hunt and has been struggling to make the matchday squad.

Willard Katsande’s absence in the Kaizer Chiefs squad in recent games is proof enough that his stay at the Naturena outfit is coming to an end, an insider at Amakhosi has revealed.

Katsande is one of the longest-serving members at the club. The Zimbabwean midfielder, however, has not had

game time under Gavin Hunt and has been struggling to make the matchday squad.

The Zimbabwean international, however, has been included in Amakhosi’s travelling squad to Morocco for the Caf Champions League clash against Wydad Athletic.

Katsande has long been one of the key players at Chefs with his experience in midfield, but nowadays with Hunt at the club the former Bidvest Wits coach has been deploying youngsters like NDarrel Matsheke, Njabulo Blom and Nkosinghipile Ngcobo in the central midfielder role.

It is said that Hunt’s decision to keep the likes of Katsande out of the team is his plan for the future of the club – he wants the young players to adapt to playing at a high level.

“I think a lot of people believe that the coach doesn’t like Katsande, but that’s not really how it is. He is a good player and works very hard, but Gavin has a vision for Chiefs and he is planning ahead. These young players are

working hard at training as well and they have raised their hands to be in the starting line-up.

“The truth is Katsande’s time at Chiefs is coming to an end. The fact that he is not playing doesn’t make it any

easier for him and I think he has accepted the situation. It’s not only him, but a number of these guys who have been at the club for a long time will be leaving at the end of the season,” said a source.

