Is Gavin Hunt unhappy at Kaizer Chiefs?

Phakaaathi Reporter

In almost all his post-match interviews when the team has not done well, Hunt mentions that there are things he wants to say but can’t speak of in public.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been coyly sending a message that he is unhappy with a lot of things at Naturena.

ALSO READ: Long-serving duo set for Chiefs exit

In almost all his post-match interviews when the team has not done well, Hunt mentions that there are things he wants to say but can’t speak of in public.

This suggests that he is unhappy about something and Phakaaathi has learned that it is about players that he wanted to chase out during the current window but management disagreed.

“He knows who he wants to keep and who he doesn’t. He wanted to get rid of the players he doesn’t need but because they couldn’t sign anyone, he would be left with a thin squad.

“But now the problem is that some of those players he wants out already know and would you expect them to give their

best? That’s the situation right now,” claimed a source.

Phakaaathi also understands that Hunt is planning a massive clean out at the end of the season but he is still negotiating the budget with management for the players he wants to bring in.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chiefs are believed to have already alerted two of their long-serving players that their deals are highly unlikely to be renewed when they end in June.

Amakhosi were forced to keep some of their players this season, following their transfer ban. But now that the ban ends in June, the club will be able to bring in new players and a number of the old gang will have to make way.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.