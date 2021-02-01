Sundowns fork out millions for Arrows defender

Phakaaathi Reporter

A source close to Abafana Bes'thende has claimed that the club couldn't believe how much Masandawana were prepared to pay for the 25-year-old Bulawayo-born Zimbabwean.

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to have forked out around R12-million for the services of Golden Arrows defender Devine Lunga.

“Who would not sell for that much hey? The club couldn’t believe it and they took the offer and it is a good one because it seems they (Sundowns) will only need him next season and not now.

“That means Arrows can continue enjoying his service for the five months which is a big bonus as he is an integral part of the team,” said the source.

Lunga is in his third term with Arrows, having joined them in the beginning of the 2018/19 season from Zimbabwean giants, Chicken Inn.

A number of French and English Championship sides were also said to be interested in signing Lunga, but Sundowns are believed to have won the race for his signature.

Lunga has made 11 league appearances for Abafana Bes’thende this season and has made one assist for Mandla Ncikazi’s side.

