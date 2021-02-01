Maritzburg keen to re-sign out-of-favour SuperSport striker Rusike

Phakaaathi Reporter

Rusike has faded into oblivion at Matsatsantsa and Maritzburg want to save him.

Maritzburg United have started negotiations with SuperSport United over the possibility of the KwaZulu-Natal club getting Evans Rusike back either on loan or on a full time basis.

“Ernst (Middendorp, coach of Maritzburg) likes Rusike and feels he can help the club as they are struggling to move away from relegation. I don’t know how far the talks have gone but it shouldn’t be a problem because I heard SuperSport don’t have any space for him anymore as he is not in the coach’s plans,” said a source.

Rusike has not been a part of the SuperSport United team for a while now.

Middendorp and Rusike worked together at the Blue Hearts before and a source claimed that the German mentor had tried to get the Zimbabwean star to join him while he was at Kaizer Chiefs, but the move failed.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Maritzburg defender Rushine De Reuck on a five-year deal.

“Mamelodi Sundowns are happy to announce that we have secured the services of 24-year old Rushine De Reuck.

“The Cape Town-born defender joins Masandawana from Maritzburg United and has put pen to paper on a five-year deal,” read the club statement.

De Reuck expressed his excitement at joining the Brazilians.

“This is something I’ve always wanted for myself. Sundowns has been the best club in South Africa for a long time and I want to be part of that. I am really really excited,” said De Reuck.

