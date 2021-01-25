Long-serving duo set for Chiefs exit

Phakaaathi Reporter

"Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande have already been told that they will have to make space for new players in June when their current deals with the club expire at the end of the season," claimed a source.

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have already alerted two of their long-serving players that their deals are highly unlikely to be renewed when they end in June.

ALSO READ: People need to work hard Hunt comments on Khune absence

Amakhosi were forced to keep some of their players this season, following their transfer ban. But now that the ban ends in June, the club will be able to bring in new players and a number of the old gang will have to make way.

Striker Bernard Parker and midfield anchor Williard Katsande are rumoured to be heading for the exit door at Naturena. The duo have had limited game time since the coach Gavin Hunt started training the Soweto Giants in the 2020/2021 Dstv Premier League campaign.

Katsande has been relegated to the bench with Kenyan international Anthony Akumu Agay taking his place in the Chiefs engine room. While Dumisani Zuma, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic have been selected to play ahead of Parker.

“Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande have already been told that they will have to make space for new players in June when their current deals with the club expire at the end of the season,” claimed a source.claimed a source. But another source said Parker might stay for another season, with coach Gavin Hunt said to still have plans for him.

“There is an issue regarding Parker because the coach insists that he still needs him despite the club feeling there is not much he can contribute anymore,” said the source. Amakhosi are believed to be

lining up the likes of Buhle Mkhwanazi and Bradley Grobler for next season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.