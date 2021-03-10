Benni questions Bafana squad selection

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“I do feel for a lot of the players that I am able to watch up close in the PSL, they’ve done exceptionally well,” said the former Bafana Bafana striker.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy believes there are players in the DStv Premiership who should have received a nod for the Bafana Bafana squad.

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki announced his squad set to take on Ghana in two Group C Afcon qualification matches first at the FNB Stadium and away at the El Hilal Stadium in Sudan.

McCarthy was pleased with the inclusion of Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa in the squad but insists there are other players who have given good performances for their sides and deserved a spot in the squad.

Other new faces in the squad are Craig Martin of Cape Town City, Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari and Ruzaigh Gamildien of Swallows FC. The trio have been in red hot for their sides for also most two seasons.

“I do feel for a lot of the players that I am able to watch up close in the PSL, they’ve done exceptionally well. Thabo Nodada, Mduduzi Mdantsane, I think they’ve done exceptionally well for Cape Town City, they are worthy of an opportunity,” said McCarthy after he was crowned the coach of the month on Monday.

“Gift Links, I follow European football and he’s a player who’s doing very well. He’s playing at his club, scoring goals,” added McCarthy.

“I am not a national team coach, that’s just my opinion. You have the likes of Taariq Fielies a central defender who’s been superb, but not in the squad.

“There are a few players at Swallows, they’ve done really well. Some of the players could feel hard done by not being called up.”

