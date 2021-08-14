TTM are back again as they confirm purchase of Royal AM

Jonty Mark

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) confirmed on Saturday that they have purchased the status of Royal AM and will play in the GladAfrica Championship in the 2020/21 season.

Only last season, TTM disappeared from existence after they sold their top flight status to Marumo Gallants, who will play in the 2021/22 DStv Premiership.

But the Limpopo side have made a swift return into the game, making use of the club franchise system to purchase the status of Royal AM, Shauwn Mpisane’s side who caused so much controversy last season, after refusing to turn up for the promotion/relegation play-offs.

“We are delighted to announce that Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has of 13 August 2021 acquired the status of Royal AM Football Club in the GladAfrica Championship League,” read a statement from TTM.

“Thus, Royal AM will change its name to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club and will relocate to Thohoyandou Stadium.”

TTM played in the top flight last season after buying the status of Bidvest Wits, who sold up just a year short of their centenary.

The Limpopo side, owned by Masala Mulaudzi, were beset by financial problems, with constant reports of them failing to pay their players, and it seemed that this situation forced them to sell up to Marumo Gallants owner Abram Sello.

Their sudden return also throws up in the air what is happening with Royal AM, who have been found guilty by a PSL disciplinary committee for failing to honour their play-off fixtures. Royal AM took the PSL to court in an attempt to get themselves reinstated as GladAfrica Championship winners, but had not succeeded thus far.

It was reported by FarPost that Royal AM are seeking to buy the status of financially-troubled Bloemfontein Celtic, which could give them a back-door entry in any case into the DStv Premiership.