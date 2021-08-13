Swallows not ‘scared’ of Pirates ahead of MTN8 clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has warned Orlando Pirates that they won’t be afraid of them when the two teams meet in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



Despite the fact that the Birds will be playing away from home, Truter says they have a certain style of play, which forces their opponents to adapt to their style of play and they are going to do just that in this game.

“We have a certain amount of arrogance here in our playing style which we do not change. We are not scared to say this is how we play and you adapt to what you want to do against us,” said Truter ahead of the game.

“We have our style, we have our mindset and that applies for anyone this season as well. That’s what we are trying to instill in the boys. We want to be fearless on the field of play and whether it’s home or away, our playing style and our philosophy will not change.”

Truter insists that they won’t be scared of the Buccaneers at their home around, and they will play the way they want to play.

“We will not have the mindset that when we are away to look for a draw. That’s not in our DNA, that’s not in our culture. We are Swallows, this is how we’ll play and this is what we’ll do on the day and you change if you want to but we will not change.”

Swallows and Pirates renew their old rivalry which dates back from many years ago, with the clash deemed the old Soweto derby.

The teams met last season after Swallows promotion to the DStv Premiership, but they were inseparable as they played to two 1-1 draws in the league.

However, with the Wafa Wafa competition, there will have to be a winner on the day, with the victorious team set to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.