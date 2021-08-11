Truter explains why Swallows said no to George Lebese

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has explained the reasons behind the decision not to sign George Lebese, who was training with the club with the possibility of earning a contract.

Truter, who was honest enough to admit that Lebese is a quality player, explains that the winger didn’t have what the Birds were looking for in terms of his style of play.

“Lebese, what a player. Top top quality. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t say we didn’t reach an agreement, as George mentioned in the media. We didn’t get to the negotiation part, I have to be honest in that regard,” said Truter.

“George is a top player, there’s no doubt about it. But we also had to get the right players in the right positions, and the right characteristics as well. Unfortunately for George, his style of play and what he can bring to the table didn’t really fit Swallows’ way. We needed to look at the club first before we considered anything else.”

The Swallows coach emphasised that he would love to have a player of Lebese’s quality, but for now, Swallows it’s not the best place for him.

“Any other day I would take George in my team. You can be the best player but if it affects the whole make-up of the squad and how we want to play then I would rather side with the team than the individual,” he continued.

“We have a playing style at Swallows that we want to maintain and there are certain aspects within the team that are non-negotiable. And unfortunately George lost out in that regard. I wish him nothing but the best going forward. What a nice bloke as well, a great personality and a top footballer. Sadly at Swallows FC, it wasn’t the right time for George.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Colorado Swings Switchbacks will now have to get back to hunting down a new home with, the Premier Soccer League season set to start this weekend with the MTN8 quarterfinals.