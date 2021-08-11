TS Galaxy’s Kwem misses the joy on supporters’ faces

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The joy that he sees on the faces of supporters after scoring a goal is what inspires TS Galaxy new striker Augustine Kwem to push for more goals in every game. This is why the Nigerian born former Chippa United striker hopes to see the fans back in stadiums soon.

“All I can promise is that I am going to give my all on the field,” said Kwem, when asked what the Mpumalanga based side’s supporters can expect of him.



“I also hope to see them back at the stadiums soon so that when I have scored I can look at them and see the joy in their faces because it is a great feeling. I just hope this Covid-19 phase passes so we can have them back. I promise them a good showing,” he added.



Kwem did not have a good last seaso at Chippa and the club only survived relegation through the playoffs. He has also had less recovery time between seasons, but says this has no bearing on the season ahead.



“The welcome from the chairman and the players, some of whom are already friends from last season when we were opponents, has been great. I feel welcome.



“It’s always about the badge that you are playing for. The target is to finish as high as possible this season. We also want to have a cup to our name, any other individual accolade comes second to the team’s targets.



On what attracted him to the Rockets, he said: “The chairman is a nice person… The coach Owen Da Gama, (the assistant) Shaun Bartlett is a legend of the game, there are so many things. Also the quality of the players we have here. The infrastructure is good, there are so many positives.



“I didn’t get as much rest as I would have liked, but it is my job (to play football) and I cannot give not having a rest as an excuse. I had a chance to visit my family in Nigeria even though it was just for five days. It means a lot to have seen them and received their blessings.”