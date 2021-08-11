Lebese remains clubless, Thibedi is on Swallows squad list

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following a couple of weeks of training with DStv Premiership side Swallows FC, former Kaizer Chiefs winger George Lebese failed to secure a contract with the Birds.

Lebese has been in search of a new club since his departure from US based side Colorado Spring Sweepers last year.

The 32-years old winger first tried to secure a contract with Sekhukhune FC, but due to his failure to get his clearances certificate from the football governing body Fifa, the move failed to materialise, despite the Limpopo based-side having admitted that they are keen on getting him on board.

Lebese, who has also played for Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, was left out of the final 2021/22 Swallows squad, which was released on the club’s social media platforms on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the club also put Amakhosi development graduate Given Thibedi on the list, with the club putting Thibedi’s jersey number 14 and nickname ‘Manando” on the squad announcement, but the player is not on the team photo.

ₘᵢdfᵢₗdₑᵣₛ

0⃣9⃣Lebogang Mokoena

0⃣3⃣Kamohelo Mahlatsi

0⃣4⃣Thandani Ntshumayelo

3⃣5⃣Keletso Makgalwa

4⃣2⃣George Matlou

1⃣1⃣Zaphaniah Mbokoma

2⃣2⃣Khethokuhle Ndlovu

1⃣4⃣Manando

1⃣8⃣Dillion Solomons— SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) August 10, 2021

Thibedi is back at the Naturena based outfit following a season long loan spell at Swallows, but the Birds are keen on having him back at Dobsonville, especially on a permanent deal.

Thibedi impressed in his senior club football debut at Swallows, and now with Chiefs in a rebuilding phase of their squad, it’s highly unlikely that Amakhosi would let go of one of their most promising talents to emerge from the youth ranks.

However, with the transfer window only closing at the end of August, things might change.

Full Swallows Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sanele Tshabalala, Virgil Vries, Thela Ngobeni, Jody February

Defenders: Vuyo Mere, Thabo Matlaba, Tebogo Langerman, Wandisile Letlabika, Givemore Khupe, Junaid Sait, Yagan Sasman, Katlego Mohamme, Sipho Sibiya

Midfielders: Lebogang Mokoena, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Thandani Ntshumayelo, Keletso Makgalwa, George Matlou, Zaphania Mbokoma, Khetokuhle Ndlovu, Dillion Solomons, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Musa Nyatama, Manando, Austin Muwowo, Phakamiseni Nene, Fawaaz Basadien, Monnapule Saleng, Siphesihle Mbhele

Strikers: Mwape Musonda, Kagiso Malinga, Joseph Mhlongo, Tumelo Khutlang, Ruzaigh Gamildien.